FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Austria's Heta says wind-down going better than expected
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Austria's Heta says wind-down going better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 21 (Reuters) - Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution is exceeding its targets on the wind-down of its assets and will revise its forecast for its cash holdings upwards, the company said on Thursday.

"Yes, it is going better (than expected), but it will get increasingly difficult (to maintain that level)," Heta's Chief Executive Prince Sebastian von Schoenaich-Carolath told reporters.

Heta, formed from the rump of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, will present the revised forecast for its cash holdings in August along with its first-half results and a wind-down plan it must submit to the Austrian authorities, it said in a company presentation. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.