VIENNA, June 30 Austria's Heta Asset Resolution
will make a larger-than-expected first payout to
senior bondholders of 5.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in July,
it said on Friday.
Heta is the bad bank set up by the government to wind down
collapsed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
"Roughly 5.8 billion euros are expected to be paid in the
second half of July ...to creditors holding qualifying bonds,"
Heta said in a statement, referring to senior bondholders.
Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), which is
overseeing the wind-down, had expected an initial payout of 4
billion euros.
The FMA expects Heta's assets to yield 8.6 billion euros by
the time the wind-down is completed in 2023.
Heta said on Friday its cash reserves had reached 8.5
billion euros by the end of May.
The collapse of Hypo Alpe Adria left the province of
Carinthia liable for 11 billion euros in guarantees it had made
on the face value of Hypo's bonds.
The federal government loaned Carinthia money last year to
acquire virtually all of Heta's bonds, saving the province from
possible bankruptcy.
Creditors holding 99.6 percent of Heta's senior bonds sold
them back to Carinthia at a discount.
The province added a sweetener that could allow creditors to
recover about 90 percent of the face value of the bonds.
