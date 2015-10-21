FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Austrian 'bad bank' Heta expects to have 6.3 bln euros cash in 2020
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 21, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Austrian 'bad bank' Heta expects to have 6.3 bln euros cash in 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

VIENNA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution expects to have about 6.3 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in cash in 2020 from winding down its assets, it said in a presentation posted on its website on Wednesday.

Heta was created from failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a regional bank that expanded rapidly with the help of bond guarantees from its home province of Carinthia.

Austria and Carinthia are seeking to draw a line under the burden on their finances by offering to buy Heta creditors’ bonds covered by 11 billion euros in guarantees.

Heta has reported having a capital hole of 8.1 billion euros at the end of June. The offer made to creditors will be based on elements including the amount recoverable for Heta’s assets and Carinthia’s yet-to-be-determined ability to contribute funds.

“The total cash holding in the year 2020 is assumed to be 6.3 billion euros,” Heta said in the presentation, which was aimed at answering investors’ questions.

Heta is aiming to wind down roughly 80 percent of its assets by the end of 2018 and all of its assets by the end of 2020, according to the presentation. www.heta-asset-resolution.com ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.