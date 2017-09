VIENNA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Heta is aiming to wind down roughly 80 percent of its assets by the end of 2018 and expects to have about 6.3 billion euros ($7.16 billion) in cash in 2020, it said in a presentation posted on its website on Wednesday.

The aim was to have wound down all its assets by 2020, the presentation said.

