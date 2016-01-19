FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian finance regulator has not finished Heta calculations yet
January 19, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Austrian finance regulator has not finished Heta calculations yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Austria’s financial watchdog FMA has not yet finished calculating how much the assets of “bad bank” Heta are worth, one of the body’s co-heads, Helmut Ettl, said on Tuesday.

Heta’s creditors, meanwhile, are waiting for the Austrian province of Carinthia to table a discounted buy-back offer for Heta bonds worth around 11 billion euros ($12 billion).

Carinthia, home province of Heta predecessor Hypo Alpe Adria, guarantees the bonds but says it does not have the money to fully fulfill its obligations.

“We don’t know yet what the outcome of our calculations will be,” Ettl said, referring to what would become the basis of the haircut it will impose on whoever holds the Heta debt by end-May when a debt repayment moratorium runs out. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

