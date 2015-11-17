CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Austria expects talks with Heta creditors to start this month

(Corrects in fourth paragraph that Carinthia, not the FMA, is putting together the offer to creditors)

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling expects talks with creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution to start this month, he said on Tuesday.

Heta, formed from the remains of collapsed bank Hypo Alpe Adria, has become a financial burden and political liability for Austria, which is seeking to reach a deal with Heta creditors to draw a line under the lingering crisis.

Roughly 11 billion euros ($11.7 billion) of Heta debt is covered by guarantees issued by Carinthia, Hypo’s home province, that helped fund the bank’s expansion before its collapse.

Carinthia is preparing an offer to creditors under which it would acquire that debt at a discount. The size of the offer will be based on the amount expected to be recovered from Heta’s assets, and a contribution from Carinthia.

“I am now waiting for the necessary decisions in Carinthia and as soon as they are there we can start,” Schelling told reporters before a cabinet meeting, when asked when talks with Heta’s creditors would begin.

Asked when that would be, he said: “In the course of the month.”

The Federal Financing Agency, which issues Austria’s government bonds, will provide a loan with which creditors can be paid. Schelling said he expected a deal with Carinthia on the size of the loan to be reached this week. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)