Austria expects talks with Heta creditors to start this month

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling expects talks with creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution to start this month and sees a deal with the province of Carinthia on a federal loan as days away, he said on Tuesday.

“I am now waiting for the necessary decisions in Carinthia and as soon as they are there we can start,” Schelling told reporters before a cabinet meeting when asked when talks with creditors would begin. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy)