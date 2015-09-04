FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cipla to buy Hetero Drugs' US business for about $550 mln - report
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

India's Cipla to buy Hetero Drugs' US business for about $550 mln - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd is set to buy the U.S. business of privately held rival Hetero Drugs for about $550 million, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing people close to the transaction.

The newspaper said Cipla would buy U.S.-based Camber Pharmaceuticals and InvaGen Pharmaceuticals. (bit.ly/1NdFoyO)

The deal follows Lupin’s planned $880 million acquisition of U.S. generics firm Gavis, as Indian drugmakers seek to strengthen their presence in the key U.S. market.

Cipla and Hetero had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.