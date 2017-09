Dec 22 (Reuters) - Heurtey Petrochem Sa :

* Prosernat signs contract in Canada with Encana Corporation

* Contract is for licensing of dehydration technology for shale gas

* Contract concerns licences for IFPEXOLTM technology for eight gas dehydration and hydrocarbon recovery units Source text: bit.ly/1rd6ZGB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)