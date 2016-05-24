FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP Enterprise to merge enterprise unit with Computer Sciences Corp
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

HP Enterprise to merge enterprise unit with Computer Sciences Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it plans to spin off and merge its enterprise services business with Computer Sciences Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which houses the former Hewlett-Packard Co’s corporate hardware and services division, said the merger of the two businesses is expected to produce cost synergies of about $1 billion in the first year after close.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also said its net earnings rose to $320 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $305 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

HPE’s board also authorized additional $3 billion for share repurchases. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.