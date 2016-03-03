FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP Enterprise revenue falls 2.5 pct on weak services business
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

HP Enterprise revenue falls 2.5 pct on weak services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, which houses former Hewlett-Packard Co’s corporate hardware and services division, reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, largely due to weakness in its enterprise services business.

Net earnings fell to $267 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $547 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell to $12.72 billion from $13.05 billion.

This is Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s first quarterly results as an independent company since its split from Hewlett-Packard Co in November. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.