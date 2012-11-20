FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HP CEO says board relied on audited financials while acquiring Autonomy
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-HP CEO says board relied on audited financials while acquiring Autonomy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co : * CEO says has contacted SEC’s enforcement division, UK’s serious fraud office

on autonomy * CEO says accounting issues were ‘discovered through an internal investigation

after a senior member of autonomy’s leadership team came forward’ * CEO says have requested SEC, UK’s fraud ofice to open criminal, civil

investigations into the matter * CEO says company intends to ‘seek regress against various parties’ in

appropriate civil courts on autonomy to recoup ‘what we can for our

shareholders’ * CFO says $5 billion of write down is related to accounting issues with

autonomy acquisition, rest of charge is linked to recent trading of HP stock * CEO on autonomy deal: ‘most of the board was here and voted for this deal and

we feel terribly about that’ * CEO says HP board relied on financials by deloitte, had hired kpmg to audit

deloitte then * CEO says both deloitte, kpmg did not see issues in autonomy’s accounting * CEO says former CEO leo apotheker, former startegy chief shane robison were

responsible for autonomy deal * CEO says autonomy probe will take time as SEC, UK agency investigate * CEO says ‘suspect this is a multi-year journey through the courts in both

countries’ * CEO says SEC, UK’s serious fraud office has yet to determine whether they

will pursue autonomy case

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.