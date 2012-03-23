FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-HP hikes dividend by 10 pct
March 23, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-HP hikes dividend by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Dividend rise follows promise to shareholders

* Now has 11 directors, not 14

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent, making good on a pledge to shareholders even as it struggles to stabilize its operations and grow its revenue.

HP has said it intended to increase its regular dividend annually, and that the increase would to be in the double digits. It has about 1.98 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The current increase in the dividend will be effective as of May 2012. HP’s previously announced dividend, payable on April 4, remains at 12 cents per share.

The company also amended its bylaws to reflect that it now has only 11 directors, down from 14 previously, HP said in a regulatory filing.

The slate of 11 directors were elected by shareholders at a meeting on Wednesday.

