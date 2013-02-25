FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union pension group to meet with HP officials, seeks new auditor
February 25, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Union pension group to meet with HP officials, seeks new auditor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - A union pension adviser plans to meet with Hewlett-Packard Co officials on Monday to air concerns about their corporate oversight, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The meeting follows criticism by the adviser, CtW Investment Group, of Hewlett-Packard and its audit committee last month over problems like the company’s troubled acquisition of UK software company Autonomy.

A statement sent by CtW on Monday and obtained by Reuters reiterated its criticism of the deal and said “HP’s board has continued to display poor judgment, a lack of accountability, and poor oversight of critical functions” despite an overhaul just over two years ago after the departure of the prior chief executive, Mark Hurd.

In the statement, the adviser blamed three directors, including Executive Chairman Raymond Lane, for what it called “continued strategic and governance challenges.”

It called for the appointment of a new outside auditor to address what it called concerns over the independence of the audit function.

The source described the meeting, which will include other investors, on condition of anonymity because it was not publicly announced.

CtW, affiliated with the labor group Change to Win, advises union pension funds with roughly $200 billion in assets.

Change to Win is a federation of U.S. unions with 5.5 million members pushing to organize and represent workers in sectors like health care, hotels and ports.

