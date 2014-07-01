FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP settles lawsuits over deal for British software company
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

HP settles lawsuits over deal for British software company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co and attorneys representing shareholders confirmed on Monday they had agreed to settle litigation over the $11.1 billion acquisition of British software company Autonomy Corp.

Reuters exclusively reported news of the settlement on Friday.

Under the terms of the settlement, all claims against HP’s current and former directors, officers and advisers, other than legacy Autonomy officials and advisers, will be dropped, the company said in a statement.

Plaintiffs and their counsel at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will help HP bring claims against former Autonomy CEO Michael Lynch, Shushovan Hussain, its former finance chief and potentially others, HP added.

HP took an $8.8 billion impairment charge in November 2012 for its purchase of Autonomy only just over a year earlier, with more than $5 billion of that linked to what HP said at the time were “serious accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and disclosure failures.” (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.