NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Meg Whitman said on Wednesday that revenue growth is “still possible” for the computer maker in its fiscal year 2014, but she said the performance of the overall PC market is a wild card.

Shares in HP rose 1.7 percent to $24.65 in premarket trade after the comment in an interview on cable network CNBC.