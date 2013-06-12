FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-HP CEO sees possible 2014 revenue growth; shares up
June 12, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-HP CEO sees possible 2014 revenue growth; shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman said on Wednesday that revenue growth was “still possible” for the computer maker in its next fiscal year but that the performance of the overall PC market was a wild card.

HP shares rose 4 percent to $25.22 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading after Whitman’s comments in an interview on cable network CNBC.

Wall Street analysts have estimated revenue of $108.9 billion for HP’s 2014 fiscal year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That would be down from their expectation of $111.4 billion for fiscal 2013, which ends in October.

Whitman, who took the helm at the world’s largest PC maker more than a year ago, is working on a turnaround at the company.

