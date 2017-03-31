UPDATE 1-Trial of Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen to start Oct 30-court

(Adds detail)

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - The trial of Hexagon AB CEO Ola Rollen for insider trading in Norway is expected to last from October 30 to December 1, the Oslo district court told Reuters on Friday.

Rollen, who denies wrongdoing, is charged with insider trading in connection with an investment in Norway's Next Biometrics ASA in October 2015, a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

Rollen has led Hexagon since 2000 and turned it into one of Sweden's biggest companies with a market value of more than 120 billion Swedish crowns ($13.45 billion).

Rollen, who initially had considered resigning in the wake of his October arrest, has later said that he would stay in his role.