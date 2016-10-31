UPDATE 2-Hexagon CEO detained in Norway insider trading probe

* Investigation relates to investment in Next Biometrics

* Rollen denies wrongdoing

* Hexagon, Next Biometrics shares fall (Adds prosecutor, detail, shares)

By Niklas Pollard and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The top executive of Swedish precision measurement technology firm Hexagon, Ola Rollen, has been detained under investigation of suspected insider trading in Norway, the company said on Monday.

Hexagon said the Norwegian economic crime authority had accused Rollen of insider trading in connection with an investment in the Norway's Next Biometrics ASA in October last year, an investment unrelated to Hexagon.

"Ola Rollen firmly denies the accusations. He does not admit to any guilt," Rollen's lawyers said in the statement published by Hexagon.

The company said Rollen, a Swedish national who turned a sprawling conglomerate with businesses ranging from tuna fish imports to vehicle hydraulics into one of Sweden's most valuable companies, had been detained on Oct. 29 for a week following a decision by an Oslo district court.

"He's been held on suspicion of illegal insider trading worth a considerable amount of money," Senior Public Prosecutor Marianne Bender of Norway's financial crimes police unit told Reuters.

"The maximum punishment for this is a six-year prison term."

Hexagon, whose shares have surged under Rollen's leadership, saw its stock fall 6 percent by 0904 GMT, while shares in fingerprint sensor maker Next Biometrics slid 4.6 percent.

The company is the market leader in precision measurement technology used in fields from microchip making to surveying dam construction.

"Obviously, it's not good and the share is down five percent... He's very key to the company. He's really the face outwards for this company. He's built this company from the ground up," said Erik Paulsson, an analyst at Pareto Securities.

The investment in Next Biometrics was made by Greenbridge Partners Ltd, a technology investment company founded by Rollen and Swedish businessman Melker Schorling. Shares in Next have more than doubled since the investment last October.

Schorling, who last week announced he would step down as chairman of Hexagon next year due to health reasons, said he had full confidence in his protegé.

"During 16 years of close collaboration, I have never had to question his judgement," he said in a statement.

Rollen was the sole subject of the investigation, Bender said.

Norwegian police frequently ask courts to hold suspects in custody during investigations and can renew the request when an existing order expires. The court review the requests based on evidence presented by police and the suspect's lawyers.

Both a suspect and the police can appeal a custody verdict to a higher court, and ultimately to the Norwegian supreme court. There is no firm deadline for police to file formal charges.

Since Rollen took over as CEO of Hexagon in 2000, the company has acquired more than 100 firms and shed virtually all of its original business.

It has a market capitalisation of 121 billion Swedish crowns ($13.43 billion), almost double that of home appliances maker Electrolux. ($1 = 9.0094 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Terje Solsvik in OSLO, editing by Louise Heavens)