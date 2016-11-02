REFILE-Norway police to decide on Thursday whether to seek longer custody for Hexagon CEO

(Clarifies in second bullet point that decision expected by Friday)

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian police will decide on Thursday whether to seek to prolong the custody of Ola Rollen, the CEO of Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon , the police official handling the case told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of insider trading and was transferred to Norway at the request of authorities. He is currently in police custody.

He denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

"We have not yet decided whether to ask the court to prolong the custody of Rollen," the police lawyer handling the case for Norway's economic crime police unit, Marianne Bender, told Reuters.

"As of now it is still open and we will make a decision sometime tomorrow. A court meeting would then take place on either Friday or Saturday."

Rollen, one of Sweden's most successful chief executives, is accused of insider trading in connection with an investment in Norwegian company Next Biometrics ASA in October last year, a transaction that did not involve Hexagon.

Meanwhile, Rollen is appealing the fact that he is under police custody, a request that is being handled by the appeals court. A decision is likely to come on Thursday or Friday, the appeals court told Reuters. (Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)