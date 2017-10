STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hexagon : * Acquires New River Kinematics, leading portable metrology software provider * Says NRK, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, will be fully consolidated as of 1 January 2013 and will immediately contribute to Hexagon’s earnings * Says NRK had a turnover of approximately 13.3 MUSD in 2012 * Purchase price not disclosed in statement