April 15 (Reuters) - Hexagon : * Strengthens presence in South America with acquisition of leica geosystems

distributor manfra * has acquired all shares in MANFRA, the Brazil-based distributor of Leica Geosystems products for nearly 30 years * MANFRA will be fully consolidated as of today and will contribute to Hexagon’s earnings (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001017)