RPT-Hexagon CEO Rollen released from custody in Norway

(Repeats, no change to text)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian police have released the chief executive of Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon from custody, his lawyer said on Friday.

Ola Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of insider trading and later taken to Norway at the request of the authorities there on suspicion of insider trading in connection with an investment in Norwegian company Next Biometrics ASA in October last year. He denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Rollen's lawyer Erik Keiserud told Reuters Rollen was released, "in the afternoon today."

Keiserud said Rollen planned to give a statement "at some stage", but could not be more specific on the timing.

Senior Public Prosecutor Marianne Bender told Reuters on Thursday the investigation would continue and that it was too early to say how long it will take. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Greg Mahlich)