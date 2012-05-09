FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Hexagon Q1 profit just tops forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 9, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

Sweden's Hexagon Q1 profit just tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted quarterly operating earnings just above market expectations on Wednesday and said brisk demand in North and South America had lifted its sales to a record for the first quarter.

The Swedish company reported a first-quarter operating profit of 111 million euros ($144 million) versus 105 million in the year-ago quarter to narrowly beat a mean forecast of 109 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“The year has started well for Hexagon,” the company said.

“Regionally, it’s a mixed message with double digit growth in North and South America, and slower, single digit growth in EMEA and Asia,” it added. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.