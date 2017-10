STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted a quarterly operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said demand uncertainties would continue to present near-term challenges.

The Swedish company reported a third-quarter operating profit of 116 million euros versus 98.9 million in the year-ago quarter and compared with an average forecast of 115 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)