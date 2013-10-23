FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hexagon Q3 profit in line, demand in Europe stronger
October 23, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Hexagon Q3 profit in line, demand in Europe stronger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon posted a rise in third-quarter core earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and said demand in Europe had improved.

Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 118 million euros from a year-ago 115 million against a mean forecast of 119 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said a stronger European construction market and new product launches had spurred growth in its Geosystems business in the quarter.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/hev93v (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

