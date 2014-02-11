FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Hexagon Q4 profit in line, sees better market ahead
#Earnings Season
February 11, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Hexagon Q4 profit in line, sees better market ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon posted a small rise in fourth-quarter core earnings, as expected, on Tuesday and said it expected improving demand across most of the globe.

Operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 136.7 million euros ($186.56 million) from a year-ago 133.6 million and against a mean forecast of 138 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose to 631.7 million in the quarter from 629 million a year ago, corresponding to organic growth of 5 percent.

“Looking ahead, we see improving market conditions in our core industries across EMEA, China and Americas and stabilizing demand from the defence sector,” the company, the market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
