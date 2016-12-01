Hexagon says large acquisitions still on agenda

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon in presentation material for capital markets day on Thursday:

** Says will continue to do bolt-on acquisitions that fit our strategy ** Says transformational deals still on the agenda ** Says acquisitions that have a software element, high levels of recurring revenue and great synergy potential are given priority ** Says believe adding 3-5% of acquired growth per year is a reasonable and achievable target excluding transformational deals

Link to presentation material : here (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

