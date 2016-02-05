FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hexagon Q4 op profit beats forecasts
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hexagon Q4 op profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software group Hexagon posted fourth-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Friday and said it was confident on sales growth ahead, despite global economic uncertainty.

Operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 198 million euros ($222 million) from a year-ago 174 million, above a mean forecast of 191 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Swedish group said like-for-like sales grew 3 percent year-on-year, compared with 6 percent in the third quarter and 2.5 percent seen in the Reuters poll.

Link to report: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.