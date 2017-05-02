BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM May 2 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry, had had another weak quarter.
The Swedish group posted an operating profit, adjusted for non-recurring items, of 175 million euro ($191 million), up from 161 million in the year-ago period, and ahead of a 172 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.
Like-for-like sales grew 3 percent in the quarter, in line with analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.