Hexagon Q1 operating profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, May 10 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software group Hexagon reported a smaller than expected first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said like-for-like sales growth was likely to pick up later this year after hitting a bottom in the quarter.

Operating earnings at Hexagon, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 160.5 million euros ($182.60 million) from an adjusted 150 million a year ago, missing a mean forecast of 166 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said like-for-like sales increased 2 percent year-on-year in the quarter, below the 3.8 percent seen by analysts in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, Mia Shanley)