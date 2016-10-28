FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Hexagon Q3 just lags forecasts as North America slows
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 28, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Hexagon Q3 just lags forecasts as North America slows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds shares, background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted a third quarter core profit and like-for-like sales growth slightly below analyst forecasts on Friday, citing a challenging market in North America.

* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 7 per cent to 179.8 MEUR (167.8)

* Q3 net sales increased by 5 per cent to 779.7 MEUR (742.3). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 2 per cent

* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q3 organic sales growth was seen at 3.2 percent, EBIT 183 million euros

* Hexagon shares are up 16 percent so far this year, compared to a 2 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index.

* Says saw a mixed market characterized by economic weakness

* Says while growth in China remained strong and the global manufacturing sector continued to accelerate, momentum in North America proved challenging

* North America is Hexagon's biggest region with 31 percent of group sales, just ahead of Western Europe

* Says as expected the power & energy related business experienced another weak quarter facing tough comparison numbers and a declining oil & gas sector

* Regionally, organic growth was 5 percent in EMEA, 5 percent in Asia and -4 percent in Americas. In EMEA, Western Europe recorded 4 percent organic growth

* Says the UK returned to solid growth after a weak second quarter following the brexit uncertainties

* Says as expected, Process, Power & Marine (PP&M) unit faced another weak quarter compared to last year's strong performance which was positively affected by a large software order from the shipbuilding industry. Organic growth for PP&M decreased by -10 percent.

* Says Americas faced a more challenging quarter due to weak demand in the infrastructure and oil & gas markets in north america

* Says the manufacturing sector however recorded strong organic growth in the region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.