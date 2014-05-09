FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hexagon Q1 profit in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 9, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Hexagon Q1 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings in line with expectations on Friday and said it had seen continued growth in Europe but that growth in North America had slowed somewhat.

Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 123 million euros ($171 million) from a year-ago 121 million against a mean forecast of 124 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said like-for-like growth in the quarter was 5 percent, the same as the level seen in the fourth quarter.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/kyt29v

$1 = 0.7214 Euros Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.