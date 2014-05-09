Hexagon Q1 profit in line with forecasts

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings in line with expectations on Friday and said it had seen continued growth in Europe but that growth in North America had slowed somewhat.

Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 123 million euros ($171 million) from a year-ago 121 million against a mean forecast of 124 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said like-for-like growth in the quarter was 5 percent, the same as the level seen in the fourth quarter.

