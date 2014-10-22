FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Hexagon Q3 pretax profit beats forecast
October 22, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Hexagon Q3 pretax profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes word “hold” in headline prefix)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software group Hexagon posted a third-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday on the back of solid like-for-like sales growth across all major market regions.

Pretax earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 113 million euros from a year-ago 95 million against a mean forecast of 108 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said like-for-like growth in the quarter was 8 percent, higher than the 6 percent seen in the second quarter. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)

