Hexagon Q2 op profit in line, sees emerging mkt uncertainty
August 7, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hexagon Q2 op profit in line, sees emerging mkt uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software group Hexagon posted second-quarter operating profit broadly in line with forecasts on Friday and said it saw increased uncertainty in emerging markets.

Operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems, Intergraph as well as its own name, rose to 177 million euros ($193.14 million) from a year-ago 140 million to just top a mean forecast of 175 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Swedish group said like-for-like sales grew 5 percent year-on-year, compared with 5 percent in the first quarter and 5 percent seen in Reuters poll.

Link to Q2 report: here ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Simon Johnson)

