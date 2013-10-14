FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 14, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hexagon makes bid for Norway's Veripos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon said on Monday it would make an offer of 28 Norwegian crowns ($4.67) per share for Oslo-listed positioning solutions maker Veripos.

The bid implied an enterprise value for the Norwegian firm of 910 million crowns, a Hexagon spokesman said.

Sweden’s Hexagon said in a statement the offer represented a premium of 44 percent in relation to Veripos volume weighted average stock price during the three months through Oct. 11.

Veripos shares closed at 23 crowns on Friday. ($1 = 5.9957 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

