Hexagon says buying all of Veripos still "on the table"

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Measurement technology group Hexagon said on Tuesday it was still open to buying all of Norwegian positioning system firm Veripos.

“It is an open alternative. Of course it is on the table,” Hexagon spokesman Mattias Stenberg told Reuters.

Hexagon earlier on Tuesday said it had bought 21.5 percent of shares in Veripos at 34 Norwegian crowns ($5.56) per share, and contemplated buying more shares up to a stake of a third of the company. Reaching a stake of more than that would force Hexagon to make a bid for all of the company.

Hexagon in October offered 28 crowns per share in Veripos, an offer that expired on Monday.

That bid was topped by Siem Industries, Veripos’ biggest owner, which made a joint bid of 30 crowns per share for Veripos together with Japanese positioning technology firm Topcon Corporation earlier this month. ($1 = 6.1182 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)