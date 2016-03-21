FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Synthomer to buy US adhesives & coatings firm for $226 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

UK's Synthomer to buy US adhesives & coatings firm for $226 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Synthomer Plc said it would buy U.S.-based HEXION Performance Adhesives & Coatings for $226 million, to grow its presence in the United States and Asia.

Synthomer, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, said it would fund the deal using both existing cash resources and additional credit facilities.

The acquisition, which is expected to complete this summer, will also add to Synthomer’s presence in the performance adhesives and coatings market, it said in a statement.

Synthomer said it expected to achieve about $12 million of annualised synergies by end 2018, with $21 million of estimated costs. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.