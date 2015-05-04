FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HFT Investment appoints Patrick Liu CEO
#Market News
May 4, 2015

MOVES-HFT Investment appoints Patrick Liu CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Fund manager HFT Investment Management Co Ltd, the joint venture company between BNP Paribas Investment Partners and Haitong Securities, said it appoints Patrick Liu as chief executive with immediate effect.

Liu has over 16 years of experience in asset management and financial services.

He worked as head of Greater China Global Client Group at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management, prior to joining HFT Investment.

Liu also held a number of senior positions with other global asset management companies both in Hong Kong and China. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
