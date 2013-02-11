FAM, Lindengruppen launch bid for metals powder firm Hoganas

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Lindengruppen and Foundation Asset Management on Monday offered 320 crowns per share in cash for Hoganas in a bid valuing the company at 11.2 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) and said they would take the metals powders firm private.

Lindengruppen - Hoganas’ biggest shareholder - and FAM have formed a joint company to make the purchase and already control 34.4 percent of the company’s stock. They also said they had bought out investment firm Industrivarden and controlled 47.9 percent of votes in Hoganas.

The offer price represents a premium of 30.5 percent to the volume-weighted average price of Hoganas shares over the last three months.

“Lindengruppen’s ambition is to develop the businesses we own in a private context,” said chairwoman Jenny Linden Urnes.

Lindengruppen - which owned Hoganas before it was listed in 1994 - and FAM said the offer would be financed by Lindengruppen equity and bank debt.

Hoganas' board has not made a recommendation on the offer. ($1 = 6.4209 Swedish crowns)