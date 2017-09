Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hi Media SA :

* Says Hi Media Spain and La Razon newspaper have signed a digital advertising representation agreement

* Says Mobvious the mobile sales house of Hi Media, and Magic, the business division dedicated to special operations and brand content are involved in the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)