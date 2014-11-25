FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hi Media Fullscreen chosen by Reworld Media Factory for exclusive sales
November 25, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hi Media Fullscreen chosen by Reworld Media Factory for exclusive sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hi Media SA :

* Company video sale house Fullscreen has been chosen by Reworld Media Factory for exclusive sales of its video inventory

* Fullscreen exclusive partnership with Reworld Media Factory is signed for monetization of video inventory

* Fullscreen is to handle for Reworld Media Factory sales of both in-stream and out-stream ad formats on its 10 websites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

