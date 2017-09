Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hi Media SA :

* Approved unanimously on Dec. 18 separation project of two activities, leading to IPO of HiPay, online payment activity of group

* Proposed separation of activities planned for 2015 subject to employee representative bodies

* Proposed separation subject to prudential supervisory authorities and shareholders of group as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)