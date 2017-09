Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* Acquires Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG

* Says purchase price for 100 pct of company’s shares is situated in low seven-figure range

* Says Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG owns former production halls of Alu Menziken and administrative building in Menziken (AG) with approximately 14,400 square meters of effective area