UPDATE 1-Hibbett Sports 4th-qtr profit above Street estimates
March 9, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Hibbett Sports 4th-qtr profit above Street estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.59 vs est $0.56

* Q4 rev $190.7 mln vs est $192.5 mln

* Sees FY13 EPS at $2.35-$2.55 vs est $2.47

March 9 (Reuters) - Sportswear and shoes retailer Hibbett Sports Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations for the sixth time in a row, helped by improved gross margins.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 was $15.8 million, or 59 cents a share, compared with $12.5 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Hibbett, which sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under several well-known labels like Nike, Adidas AG , Reebok and Under Armour Inc, said revenue rose 10 percent to $190.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 56 cents a share, on revenue of $192.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins rose to 35.7 percent from 34.9 percent last year.

For 2012, the company expects to earn $2.35 to $2.55 per share, while analysts were expecting $2.47 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett closed at $51.64 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

