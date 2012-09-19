FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hibu warns again on earnings
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Hibu warns again on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hibu PLC : * Now expected that EBITDA will under perform market expectations for the

current financial year * On-going decline in the group’s legacy product revenue was negatively

affecting EBITDA * Encouraged by the constructive discussions underway with its lenders

concerning a balance sheet restructuring * A number of capital structure options are being considered * Certain options may result in a dilution of existing shareholders’ interests * Some options which may attribute little or no value to the group’s ordinary

shares

