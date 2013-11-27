FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Hibu appoints some partners of Deloitte as administrators for restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hibu PLC : * Appointed certain partners of deloitte Llp to act as administrators to Hibu Plc only for restructuring * Restructuring will involve co’s operations being moved from Hibu Plc to new holding company controlled by co’s lenders * Administrators will shortly write to shareholders with intention to adjourn general meeting scheduled for December 4 * Listing of the Hibu plc’s shares is expected to be cancelled with effect from 08:00 on 28 November 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

