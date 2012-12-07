FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hibu reaches agreement for settlement of 2006 debt claim
December 7, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Hibu reaches agreement for settlement of 2006 debt claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hibu PLC : * Reached agreement on the terms of a settlement of the 2006 debt claim * External 2006 lenders will get payment in cash equal to 39 percent of total

amount outstanding to them * This payment, to be made on December 11, will be in full and final settlement

of all their claims * Group is aiming to agree terms with cocom during January 2013 and launch

restructuring process shortly * Confirm that options being considered are likely to result in little or no

value being attributed to co’s shares

