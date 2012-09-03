FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Yellow Pages publisher in restructuring talks-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Investors in the 2.2 billion pound ($3.49 billion) of debt in Yellow Pages publisher Hibu PLC have begun restructuring talks for the second time in a year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Lenders to Hibu, previously known as Yell, have formed a committee to represent the views of creditors, the FT said.

The newspaper cited people close to the situation as saying the group has lined up Houlihan Lokey, the investment bank, and law firm Linklaters as advisors.

The publisher has until March next year to agree a debt restructuring. A debt-for-equity swap giving lenders control of the company was likely, two people close to the matter cited by the FT said.

A first meeting with the company was held last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
