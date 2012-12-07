FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hibu settles to repay 39 pct to lenders owed 65 mln stg
December 7, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Hibu settles to repay 39 pct to lenders owed 65 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British Yellow Pages publisher Hibu Plc said it settled with lenders owed 65 million pounds ($105 million) -- around 3 percent of its net debt -- by repaying 39 pence in the pound.

The directories publisher said it was still negotiating with the lenders owed 2.19 billion pounds, the rest of its debt.

The company, formerly Yell Group, expects to repay the first group of lenders covered by the agreement on Dec. 11.

Hibu said in November that it plans to present a restructuring proposal to its lenders by January and would try to clean up its balance sheet by the first half of 2013.

The company, which built up its debt in a series of acquisitions including the 3.3 billion euro ($4.3 billion) purchase of a Spanish directories business in 2006, has struggled to stem the slide in its print businesses as more people turn to the Internet for local listings.

Hibu’s stock, which once traded at more than 600 pence a share, was up 3.6 percent at 0.29 pence at 1439 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

